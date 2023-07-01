Latto has emerged as one of the biggest stars in all of music in the past year. The hitmaker just embarked on her newest venture, a collab with BTS member Jungkook. She has a featured verse on his debut solo single “Seven.” The song dropped last night to massive fanfare and has already racked up over 25 million views on YouTube. While many have said that Latto fits in practically on the song, some fans have pointed out that she may not have been the best choice.

A tweet made earlier today provided some evidence for that claim. “Latto hates Asian people and has never hidden it, she hates Asian people and I’m sad that she is to be featured by a very respected Asian artist. Army, choose your fighter wisely,” the tweet reads. It comes accompanied by four screenshots of old tweets from her account made in 2015 and 2016. Included in the tweets are racist name calling and harmful stereotypes about Asian people. The tweet hasn’t quite caught enough attention yet for Latto to feel the need to respond. If it does eventually get a response, it wouldn’t be the first time she had to answer for previous insensitivity.

Old Latto Tweets Resurface After Jungkook Collab

Latto hates Asian people and has never hidden it, she hates Asian people and I'm sad that she is to be featured by a very respected Asian artist.

Army, choose your fighter wisely. pic.twitter.com/iNKMSixtin — 11/17/2023 (@KNOWTHEDATEHO) July 12, 2023

The trailer for Latto and Jungkook’s new song “Seven” dropped earlier this week. The K-pop star had been teasing the new single for weeks leading up to the announcement. Fans didn’t know until the trailer dropped that the track would include Latto as a feature.

Latto is aiming for her second big hit of the year and based on the early returns it seems like she could get it. Earlier this year she dropped “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B. The track soared up the charts to number 13 and has hung around in the top 40 ever since. This all follows her song “Big Energy” being one of the biggest rap hits of last year. What do you think of Latto’s old tweets being insensitive to Asian people? Let us know in the comment section below.

