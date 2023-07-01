Latto Debuts New Wingstop Meal

Rapper meal collaborations with fast-food restaurants have become increasingly common since Travis Scott teamed up with Mcdonald’s. Following Jack Harlow and KFC teaming up earlier this year Latto has debuted a new fast food collab. The “Big Energy” rapper is teaming up with Wingstop for her own “Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix.” The trailer for the collab features the rapper pulling up in a custom Wingstop car and picking up her own meal. The ad doesn’t specify what specifically will be included in the meal or when it’ll be available but fans are excited nonetheless.

Despite only releasing a pair of new songs, Latto has had a busy 2023 so far. She began the year with “Lottery” featuring Lu Kala. The song has already racked up more than 37 million streams on Spotify since its release. She followed that up with “Put It On Da Floor” a sexually charged banger a few months later. She was joined by Cardi B on a remix of the song called “Put It On Da Floor Again.” That track went on to debut at number 13 on the Hot 100 and has stuck around on the chart ever since.

Latto Gets Her Own Wingstop Meal

Latto’s biggest hit of 2023 may have come out over the weekend. She teamed up with BTS member and K-pop superstar Jung Kook for a new song called “Seven.” The song broke Spotify records with astounding streaming numbers. It already has over 52 million streams in less than a week since first being released.

Due to recent changes to how the Hot 100 is calculated, the song won’t be helped by fans purchasing it from Jung Kook’s website like many other K-pop songs in the past. But it’s still expected to debut high on the Hot 100, potentially even surpassing “Put It On Da Floor Again’s” peak. Do you plan on trying the Latto Lemon Herb Remix meal? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Latto Throws It Back In Close-Up Twerking Video After Breaking Spotify Rap Record With “Seven” Jungkook Collab

[Via]