Rod Wave Jumps Off A Balcony With Jack Harlow At Louisville Show: Watch

Rod Wave jumped off yet another balcony, this time joined by Jack Harlow. The pair performed the stunt at Wave's show in Louisville, which also serves as Harlow's hometown. The pair did a backward balcony leap before getting into the show proper. Together they performed "Yungen", their collab from 2022. The track peaked at #35 on the Billboard Hot 100. Several other acts also performed at the Louisville show, including Ari Lennox, Eelmatic, and DJ Fresh.

Wave is having a massive year. His latest album, Nostalgia, spent two weeks at #1 on the Billboard Album 200. That marked his third consecutive album to reach #1. Additionally, his 21 Savage from the album, "Turks & Caicos", peaked at #24. Meanwhile, three other songs from the album all peaked inside the top 20. Wave gets a lot of hate for his unique musical style and physical build. However, he is showing everyone what modern success looks like through his music.

Wave Gets Backlash For Balcony Jump

However, not everyone is a fan of Wave's balcony stunt. After he first performed it earlier this month, some fans voiced their concerns. They argued that the act was a version of simulated suicide, a topic that has previously been prevalent in Wave's work. Furthermore, they argued that the presence of the stunt in his concert was a form of glorifying depression. "This is alarming! Not funny at all, especially when so many young people look up to this guy. Suicide is nothing to advertise as escaping from the hardships of the world!" one user wrote on social media.

Despite the backlash, it doesn't appear that Wave is going to stop anytime soon. His next tour stop is in Pittsburgh tomorrow. Furthermore, the tour itself runs until late December, ending in Jacksonville on the 18th. However, do you feel about the balcony stunt? Let us know in the comments. Follow HotNewHipHop for all the latest music and concert news.

