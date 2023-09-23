Rod Wave Warns Haters He’s Going To Start Hitting The Gym

Rod Wave haters beware. In a recent livestream, the rapper outlined his fitness. "All y'all calling out my name, making fun of me. I'm going to hit the gym, I'm gon get my motherfucking six-pack. We finna gonna tighten up. And I'm gonna get everybody back, man." We hope that Wave's fitness journey goes well and he gets the results that he wants from it.

Wave has gotten a lot of hate for his physique, with many people resorting to fat-shaming and other nasty comments to make fun of the artist. To illustrate that point, the comments of the clip shared by Akademiks were full of people making fun of Wave. "He finna get a 6 pack of cheeseburgers," one person wrote. "Yeah cus he needa get rid of that jello pack," added another.

Wave Gets Massive First-Week Projection

Haters can keep hating, but Wave is living it large right now. The first-week projections for his new album, Nostalgia, have sales of 130,000 to 140,000. That could see him take #1 on the Billboard 200, a spot currently occupied by Olivia Rodrigo's Guts. In fact #1 and #2 are both new releases on the current chart, with V's Layover coming in at #2. However, it's not like there isn't precedent for it. Wave's last two albums, SoulFly and Beautiful Mind, both hit #1. Furthermore, all four of his previous albums are certified platinum. He might not be the first name that comes to mind in terms of "rap success" but he certainly has the data to back it up.

Additionally, what makes the projection even more impressive is that Nostalgia is not carried by a wealth of features. Wave is a pretty niche artist and there's no harm in that. However, the 18-track project has just three features, with the biggest name collab being with 21 Savage. The other features are indie band Wet and rising star Sadie Jean. However, we will have to wait and see whether Wave is able to take that #1 spot from Rodrigo next week.

