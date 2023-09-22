Rod Wave And NBA Youngboy Could Drop A New Song Together Soon

Rod Wave has a lot to celebrate recently. He released his new album Nostalgia last week which features nearly an hour of his vulnerable and narrative-heavy rap style. The album has done quite well and is expected to compete with Olivia Rodrigo's new album GUTS for the top spot on the Billboard 200 this weekend. The album is also expected to debut most of its tracklist in the Hot 100 this week. Singles like "Call Your Friends" and "Come See Me" could get as high as the top 20.

In a recent Instagram live video, Rod Wave was taking a victory lap of sorts when he let leak some information about what he could have coming next. During the livestream he told fans that none other than NBA Youngboy sent him a song to hop on. While it's unclear what the song is for or when it might be out, it's safe to say fans are excited regardless. Youngboy has already released an impressive three full albums so far this year, so a quick turnaround wouldn't be unexpected for him. Check out the IG Live clip below.

NBA Youngboy Sent Rod Wave A Song To Be On

Included on Rod Wave's new album is the track "Crazy." The song contains a surprising sample of the Paramore song "Ain't It Fun." Wave spoke at length in an interview about how he procured the sample. He talked about his DM conversations with frontwoman Hayley Williams who connected to how personal the song was for Rod.

Later this year Rod is taking Nostalgia on tour with a selection of openers that fuse together the worlds of rap and R&B. Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and Eelmaticare coming along for the ride which takes off in mid-October and runs until December. What do you think of Rod Wave and NBA Youngboy teaming up on a song? Let us know in the comment section below.

