Rod Wave’s “Nostalgia” First Week Sales Projections Will Surprise The Haters

With just three features and a lot of heartfelt honesty, the Florida trap-soul crooner might beat out a lot of your favorite artists this year.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Rod Wave’s “Nostalgia” First Week Sales Projections Will Surprise The Haters

This week brought forth a slew of big singles from a variety of artists, but when it comes to projects, few were as big as Nostalgia by Rod Wave. The Florida trap and soul rapper and singer came through with 18 tracks, 55 minutes of runtime, and three features, with 21 S*vage being the only mainstream giant on there. Moreover, it's a lot of the emotive, chilly, heartfelt, and pained crooning and moody instrumentals that you would expect from him. If that's where your head's at right now, we implore you to give its many compelling tracks a try. If you're not convinced, then maybe the 25-year-old's first week sales projections will give you a different perspective.

Furthermore, we say this because Rod Wave occupies a relatively niche appeal that gets clowned on a lot online. However, according to HitsDailyDouble, Nostalgia is projected to move between 130K and 140K copies in its first week of release. Not only could that take it to No. 1 on the Billboard charts, but it also means it would outperform the large majority of hip-hop-oriented projects to come out this year. Still, these are just projections, so we must wait for the official sales before making a verdict.

Read More: Rod Wave Will Embark On “Nostalgia” Arena Tour With Very Special Guests

Rod Wave's Nostalgia: Listen Below

Regardless of what ends up panning out, this remains a pretty impressive feat for the St. Petersburg native. Especially within the context of a (relatively) commercially dry year for hip-hop, these numbers might shock his haters. Actually, maybe it's not much of a surprise; it's not like Rod Wave just now found commercial success. His last album Beautiful Mind sold 115K first week and topped the charts.

As such, it looks like Nostalgia might even top the Alamo signee's previous commercial peak. Still, there's more success to come, even if his main mission is to explore his feelings with his music. Considering that he recently got connected to his dream collab Drake's people, though, maybe that will keep the big numbers rolling. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Rod Wave.

Read More: Rod Wave Calls Out Blogs, Says Being Famous Is “L*me”

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.