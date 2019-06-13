projections
- NumbersCity Girls Blame Management And Timing For Poor Album SalesThe City Girls had a lot to say on the matter.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCity Girls' "RAW" First Week Sales Projections Are Here, Point To Disappointing DebutThe Miami duo is set to sell less than 10K equivalent copies of their new LP, although it's certainly made a splash in media circles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" First Week Sales Projections RevealedDrake's "For All The Dogs" had the seventh largest opening day in Spotify history.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRod Wave's "Nostalgia" First Week Sales Projections Will Surprise The HatersWith just three features and a lot of heartfelt honesty, the Florida trap-soul crooner might beat out a lot of your favorite artists this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" Gets First-Week Sales ProjectionsThe long-awaited album is expected to garner well over 200K sold units through streaming alone.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey's "The Little Mermaid" Projected To Have Massive Opening Weekend"The Little Mermaid" is expected to rake in over $120 million over the weekend.By Caroline Fisher
- Numbers"An Evening With Silk Sonic" Projected To Sell Over 100K Units In First WeekSilk Sonic's debut project is doing numbers. By Taylor McCloud
- NumbersKanye West's "DONDA" Sales Projected To RiseAfter Kanye West's "Donda" was projected to move up to 300k units, it would appear the sales projections have increased. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersNicki Minaj's First Week Sales Projections RevealedNicki Minaj's project "Beam Me Up Scotty" is doing some impressive numbers right now.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKid Cudi's "Man On The Moon III" First Week Sales Projections Are InCan Cudi beat out Taylor Swift for the top spot?By Karlton Jahmal
- NumbersTory Lanez' "Daystar" Hit With Sales DeclineFollowing initial "Daystar" sales projections, it would appear that Tory Lanez' latest album has suffered a small decline in first-week numbers.By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersNBA Youngboy's "TOP" On Pace To Be His Biggest Debut YetNBA Youngboy's new album is projected to debut at the top of the Billboard 200.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine "TattleTales" First Week Sales Projections Revealed6ix9ine's new album is on pace to debut at number one on the charts.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersJuice WRLD's "Legends Never Die" First Week Sales Projections IncreaseJuice WRLD's posthumous album's first-week sales projections have increased. By Aron A.
- NumbersRoddy Ricch To Dethrone Eminem On Next Week's Chart: ReportRoddy Ricch is expected to reclaim the top spot on the Billboard 200.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez "Chixtape 5" Speculative First Week Projections Are InLanez did decent numbers. By Karlton Jahmal
- NumbersFirst Week Projections For Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" Are InHere's what "Hollywood's Bleeding" is expected to push.By Milca P.
- NumbersRick Ross' "Port Of Miami 2" First Week Sales Are Bossed UpYoung Renzel knows a thing or two about moving units. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDreamville's "Revenge of the Dreamers III" Debuts As Billboard's No. 1 AlbumJ. Cole's gambit paid off BIG TIME.By Devin Ch
- MusicChris Brown's "Indigo" Eyeing No. 1 In Opening WeekThe projections for "Indigo" are in.By Milca P.
- MusicFuture & Tyga Face Interesting First-Week Sales ProjectionsThe numbers are on the board. By Mitch Findlay