Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA” Gets First-Week Sales Projections

After every anticipated or massive album release, there’s always one question on fans’ minds: how will it sell? Of course, that’s not the first question that comes up for many listeners, and very far from the most important one to consider. Still, considering the expectations behind Travis Scott’s UTOPIA, it’s natural for that to be a big part of the post-release conversation. Almost 48 hours after it dropped, HDD projected that the project will sell 245-275K album equivalent units from streaming alone. Not only that, but the LP garnered over 128 million streams on its first day on Spotify alone, so this isn’t too surprising of a metric.

Moreover, there’s still no official information on these sales, especially considering UTOPIA‘s physical sales. With vinyl and CD bundles included, rumors suggest that this could add up to 200K equivalent album sales, adding up to around 450K in projected first-week sales. Furthermore, this would certainly make it the best-selling debut for a hip-hop album this year. Sure, this might not be a shocker, but it’s nonetheless quite impressive. Another interesting revelation in the next few weeks will be what songs from Travis Scott’s new album make it big.

Read More: Travis Scott “Utopia” Credits: Drake, Beyonce, Westside Gunn, The Weeknd & More

Travis Scott’s Current First-Week Sales Predictions

On that note, it’s pretty reasonable to say that his Drake collaboration “MELTDOWN” will get a lot of play. These are the gentlemen that made “SICKO MODE,” after all, and it’s always fireworks whenever they link up. Also, there are plenty of other high-profile team-ups on UTOPIA that will most likely become hits. For example, “DELRESTO (ECHOES),” which features Beyonce and Bon Iver, was a big highlight for fans that crosses over into a more dance-inspired style. Regardless, Travis Scott’s latest full-length effort is probably best experienced as a holistic and full listen, so these isolated possibilities won’t even fully communicate how special the album can be.

Meanwhile, many fans now wonder what will be next for La Flame. However he decides to follow up this years-long rollout will surely try to keep that same excitement up. No matter the case, we’re looking at one of the most grandiose and dominant musical releases of the year. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott.

Read More: Travis Scott Shouts Out The Neighborhood In “GOD’S COUNTRY” Music Video

[via]