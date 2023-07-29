Travis Scott Shouts Out The Neighborhood In “GOD’S COUNTRY” Music Video

Now that Travis Scott’s new album UTOPIA is out in the world, we get to see just how this post-release rollout will continue. Moreover, it seems like La Flame started this process early, releasing a simple but powerful music video for the track “GOD’S COUNTRY.” In it, he takes a camera from some guys in a car and seemingly uses it to film people just living their lives in a neighborhood. There are fast bikes, some basketball and dancing, and above all, community members (mostly children) singing the songs’s lyrics. Even though it’s one of Trav’s simplest videos at first glance, it suggests that this is truly God’s country: the small and irreplaceable moments in your hometown.

Furthermore, the lyrics of the song reflect a lot of opulence, but also a lot of togetherness and emphasis on family and moving away from the noise. Of course, it’s fitting that this would be one of the first UTOPIA visuals we get, following the single “K-POP.” Not only is “GOD’S COUNTRY” one of the tracks Travis Scott teased the most in the lead-up to the project, but it’s also one of the most digestible and universal tracks on the LP. It’s not as expansive or dark as many other cuts, instead focusing on a short but concise musical mood.

Travis Scott’s “GOD’S COUNTRY”: Watch The Music Video

Regardless, there are many fans out there that are probably waiting for something bigger than music videos to come from UTOPIA. After all, they waited for this album for five years; Travis Scott can’t just drop it, wipe his hands, and move on. Fortunately for them, it seems like the Houston artist wants to celebrate this with a lot of people- and volume. In one shot from the aforementioned “K-POP” music video, he teased a stadium tour for this album that’s sure to capture the minds, hearts, and ears of many. But please wear earplugs if you go, because this album will surely sound gargantuan in arena speakers.

However, that’s not to say that Scott’s previous performances have escaped him. Recently, his lawyers alleged that the final police report on the Astroworld Festival tragedy of 2021 was delivered the same day as UTOPIA‘s release to sabotage its sales. While that strategy doesn’t seem to be working, it does cast an eternally grim light on his live appearances. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott.

