Travis Scott Shouts Out The Neighborhood In “GOD’S COUNTRY” Music Video

La Flame seems to champion what he thinks is really God’s country in this new visual.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Travis Scott Shouts Out The Neighborhood In “GOD’S COUNTRY” Music Video

Now that Travis Scott’s new album UTOPIA is out in the world, we get to see just how this post-release rollout will continue. Moreover, it seems like La Flame started this process early, releasing a simple but powerful music video for the track “GOD’S COUNTRY.” In it, he takes a camera from some guys in a car and seemingly uses it to film people just living their lives in a neighborhood. There are fast bikes, some basketball and dancing, and above all, community members (mostly children) singing the songs’s lyrics. Even though it’s one of Trav’s simplest videos at first glance, it suggests that this is truly God’s country: the small and irreplaceable moments in your hometown.

Furthermore, the lyrics of the song reflect a lot of opulence, but also a lot of togetherness and emphasis on family and moving away from the noise. Of course, it’s fitting that this would be one of the first UTOPIA visuals we get, following the single “K-POP.” Not only is “GOD’S COUNTRY” one of the tracks Travis Scott teased the most in the lead-up to the project, but it’s also one of the most digestible and universal tracks on the LP. It’s not as expansive or dark as many other cuts, instead focusing on a short but concise musical mood.

Read More: Travis Scott Surprises Fans At Screening Of His New Movie

Travis Scott’s “GOD’S COUNTRY”: Watch The Music Video

Regardless, there are many fans out there that are probably waiting for something bigger than music videos to come from UTOPIA. After all, they waited for this album for five years; Travis Scott can’t just drop it, wipe his hands, and move on. Fortunately for them, it seems like the Houston artist wants to celebrate this with a lot of people- and volume. In one shot from the aforementioned “K-POP” music video, he teased a stadium tour for this album that’s sure to capture the minds, hearts, and ears of many. But please wear earplugs if you go, because this album will surely sound gargantuan in arena speakers.

However, that’s not to say that Scott’s previous performances have escaped him. Recently, his lawyers alleged that the final police report on the Astroworld Festival tragedy of 2021 was delivered the same day as UTOPIA‘s release to sabotage its sales. While that strategy doesn’t seem to be working, it does cast an eternally grim light on his live appearances. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott.

Read More: Kid Cudi Says Joint Album With Travis Scott Is Back In Production

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.