- Music VideosTravis Scott Shouts Out The Neighborhood In "GOD'S COUNTRY" Music VideoLa Flame seems to champion what he thinks is really God's country in this new visual.ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.6K Views
- TVThandiwe Newton Apologizes To Dark Skinned ActressesThandiwe Newton breaks down in tears while apologizing to "darker-skinned actresses."ByJordan Schenkman2.0K Views
- MusicKanye West's Manager Praises New Album: "Some Of The Greatest Music He’s Made"Kanye West's manager Abou "Bu" Thiam teases that the rapper's upcoming album is some of his best work to date. ByMitch Findlay6.7K Views
- BarsKanye West's "Wash Us In The Blood" LyricsHere are the full lyrics for Kanye West and Travis Scott's new single "Wash Us in the Blood."ByRose Lilah7.3K Views
- MusicKanye West "Wash Us In The Blood" Early ReactionsKanye West's new song "Wash Us In The Blood" is earning rave reactions following its premiere.ByAlex Zidel8.2K Views
- Original ContentKanye West's "God's Country": 5 Things We WantFollowing the announcement of Kanye West's tenth studio album "God's Country," here are five things we'd like to see whenever the project drops. ByMitch Findlay7.1K Views
- NewsKanye West Releases New Single "Wash Us In The Blood" With Travis Scott From Upcoming Album "God's Country"Kanye West begins the album rollout for "God's Country" with his lead single "Wash Us In The Blood."ByAlex Zidel31.7K Views
- MusicKanye West Announces First Single Off Of "God's Country" Dropping TodayIt's still the #WestDayEver!ByAron A.11.8K Views
- MusicKanye West's New Album Titled "God's Country," First Single Dropping Soon: ReportKanye West's new album is reportedly called "God's Country," and according to Arthur Jafa, the new single and accompanying visuals could be out as soon as next week.ByLynn S.7.4K Views