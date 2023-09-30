Rod Wave Credits Rap For Saving His Life

Rod Wave is currently basking in the glow of a remarkable career high. And the sense of accomplishment and gratitude is definitely earned! In a heartfelt video shared on his Instagram today (Sept. 29), the Florida trap-soul artist took a moment to express his deep appreciation for the position he now finds himself in. The reason he's so appreciative? His latest album, Nostalgia, has achieved a remarkable feat by debuting at the coveted No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Notably, this marks the third time Rod Wave has achieved this impressive milestone in his career. The artist's previous projects Beautiful Mind (released in 2022) and SoulFly (released in 2021) were the other two that earned the number one spot.

With humility and sincerity, Rod Wave shared his feelings in the video, emphasizing just how thankful he is for his current circumstances. He expressed, "I don’t know, man – I just feel so blessed to be in this position. So thankful," conveying the profound impact that his journey in the world of rap has had on his life. This gratitude stems from a long path that Rod Wave has travelled since his teenage years, when he began his musical journey. He expressed, "This rap s**t saved my f**king life. Y’all don’t understand. I been doing this s((t since a teenager, boy. Since I was ’bout 18 I been doing this s**t."

Rod Wave Expresses His Gratitude For Rap

For Rod Wave, being a rapper is more than a profession; it is an integral part of his identity and life. He emphasized how deeply ingrained music is in his existence, saying, "I seen so much sh**. I don’t even remember what it feel like not being a rapper, you know what I’m saying?" The video serves as a heartfelt message of gratitude to his fans and supporters who have been with him throughout this incredible journey. He concluded his message with a sincere thank you message: "Thank y’all, man. For real."

Rod Wave's story is a testament to the transformative power of music and determination, and his gratitude shines as brightly as his talent on his path to success. The most recent album, Nostalgia, is impressively 18-tracks long and has only three features. It's been met with a great response. "Nostalgia is prolly my favorite Rod Wave album by far," one user wrote on social medial. "Nahh Rod Wave really did his BIG one with the Nostalgia album like I really can't wait to cry my eyes out at his concert," another person wrote.

