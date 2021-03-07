soulfly
- MusicRod Wave Credits Rap For Saving His Life"I don’t know, man – I just feel so blessed to be in this position. So thankful."By Tallie Spencer
- Music VideosRod Wave & Lil Durk Reflect On The Past In The "Already Won" Music VideoThe Lil Durk-assisted "Already Won" from Rod Wave's "SoulFly (Deluxe Version)" gets a cinematic visual treatment. By Joshua Robinson
- MusicRod Wave Sings Adele & Talks About Drake In New InterviewRod Wave broke out into Adele's "When We Were Young" and spoke about Drake during his latest interview.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRod Wave Dishes Out The Feels With "Time Heals"Rod Wave's melancholy new single arrives days ahead of "SoulFly Deluxe."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicRod Wave Is Hitting The Road For "SoulFly" Tour, Thanks To Rolling LoudRolling Loud launch their new concert promotion ventures with the announcement of Rod Wave's "Soulfly" tour. By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Shows Florida Love To Rod WaveKodak Black shows love to Rod Wave and Yungeen Ace. By Aron A.
- NumbersRod Wave Charts Majority Of "SoulFly" Songs On Hot 100Rod Wave secures 14 positions on the Billboard Hot 100 following the release of "SoulFly." By Aron A.
- NumbersRod Wave Earns His First No.1 Album With "SoulFly," Overtakes Justin Bieber's "Justice"The artist lived up to early sales projections for the album. By Madusa S.
- MusicRod Wave Confesses He Was Originally Featured On Drake's "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"The "SoulFly" artist made the revelation in a new Apple Music interview. By Madusa S.
- NumbersRod Wave Outperforms With "SoulFly" First-Week Sales NumbersRod Wave is on pace for a #1 debut with his new album "SoulFly".By Alex Zidel
- NewsRod Wave Laments The Trials & Tribulations Of Fame On "Shock Da World"Rod Wave questions why people try to hate on him, in his new track "Shock Da World."By Alexander Cole
- NewsRod Wave Pours His Heart Out On "SoulFly" TrackThe title track to Rod Wave's new album is packed with emotion.By Alexander Cole
- NewsRod Wave Releases Second "SoulFly" Single "Tombstone"Rod Wave showcases his vocals on his heartfelt new single "Tombstone".By Alex Zidel
- NewsRod Wave Is All About His Business On "Street Runner" SingleThe track is featured on the rapper's forthcoming album, "SoulFly."By Erika Marie
- MusicRod Wave Announces "SoulFly" Track List & Release DateThe Florida native revealed the details about the upcoming project on his Instagram page, it's lone feature belonging to Polo G. By Madusa S.