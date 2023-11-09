Jack Harlow Hints At “New Era” & New Album While Promoting New Single

“Lovin On Me” comes out tonight at midnight, and in his thankful message to fans, the Kentucky MC hinted at a larger project to come.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Jack Harlow Hints At “New Era” & New Album While Promoting New Single

Jack Harlow may have already released Jackman earlier this year, but he doesn't want to slow any momentum down for 2024. Moreover, he's hard at work teasing his upcoming single "Lovin On Me," which comes out tonight at midnight (Friday, November 10). But it looks like the Kentucky MC won't be providing a loosie- or rather, if it is, that there's plenty more where that came from. Furthermore, he shared a message on social media today (Thursday, November 9) that hints towards his next move. While we don't know if "Lovin On Me" will be a lead single or just a random release, there's a lot of excitement either way.

"Thank u for allowing me to reset this year," Jack Harlow remarked on his online platforms. "I moved back to Kentucky and gave u an album I could not have made on the road. Surrounded by family & childhood friends this has been one of the happiest years of my life. But now... a new era begins. Lovin On Me at midnight EST." Following other releases, such as the recent genre-bending track "3D" with Jung Kook, it seems like it'll be his time to shine once again.

Read More: Rod Wave Jumps Off A Balcony With Jack Harlow At Louisville Show: Watch

Jack Harlow Is Entering A "New Era": Read His Message

However, even the "Gang Gang Gang" artist's unreleased material that will probably never see the light of day made rounds recently. As such, he has a lot of build-up these days that has fans wanting more, especially considering the tight but brief nature of Jackman. For example, Jack Harlow's leaked verse from Kanye West's Donda 2 sessions- and no, it's not the one that made the final cut- caught ears with some wildly NSFW bars about Lil Nas X. We'll see if his upcoming song "Lovin On Me" has similarly shocking lyrical content.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old recently racked up a whole lot of awards from SESAC, adding to his credentials before this "new era." Of course, awards, numbers, and viral antics don't make a career, even if they can't break it, either. But if Jackman is any indication, then we should be very excited for another step up in his artistic trajectory as a lyricist, storyteller, and songwriter. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jack Harlow.

Read More: Jack Harlow Left Shocked By Fan’s Wild Question About Kevin Hart & Druski

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.