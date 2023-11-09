Jack Harlow Hints At “New Era” & New Album While Promoting New Single

Jack Harlow may have already released Jackman earlier this year, but he doesn't want to slow any momentum down for 2024. Moreover, he's hard at work teasing his upcoming single "Lovin On Me," which comes out tonight at midnight (Friday, November 10). But it looks like the Kentucky MC won't be providing a loosie- or rather, if it is, that there's plenty more where that came from. Furthermore, he shared a message on social media today (Thursday, November 9) that hints towards his next move. While we don't know if "Lovin On Me" will be a lead single or just a random release, there's a lot of excitement either way.

"Thank u for allowing me to reset this year," Jack Harlow remarked on his online platforms. "I moved back to Kentucky and gave u an album I could not have made on the road. Surrounded by family & childhood friends this has been one of the happiest years of my life. But now... a new era begins. Lovin On Me at midnight EST." Following other releases, such as the recent genre-bending track "3D" with Jung Kook, it seems like it'll be his time to shine once again.

Jack Harlow Is Entering A "New Era": Read His Message

However, even the "Gang Gang Gang" artist's unreleased material that will probably never see the light of day made rounds recently. As such, he has a lot of build-up these days that has fans wanting more, especially considering the tight but brief nature of Jackman. For example, Jack Harlow's leaked verse from Kanye West's Donda 2 sessions- and no, it's not the one that made the final cut- caught ears with some wildly NSFW bars about Lil Nas X. We'll see if his upcoming song "Lovin On Me" has similarly shocking lyrical content.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old recently racked up a whole lot of awards from SESAC, adding to his credentials before this "new era." Of course, awards, numbers, and viral antics don't make a career, even if they can't break it, either. But if Jackman is any indication, then we should be very excited for another step up in his artistic trajectory as a lyricist, storyteller, and songwriter. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jack Harlow.

