Druski Announces Launch Of Sports Management Agency

Comedian Druski has announced that he is once again expanding his ever-growing brand with a sports agency. The company will exist within his 4Lifers brand and will seek to become a new player in the highly competitive world of sports management. Druski has build a major following for himself and his sprawling Coulda Been Records brand. He has opened for Jack Harlow, J. Cole, Chris Brown, and Lil Baby. Furthermore, he recently starred in a Google Pixel ad during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

“Launching 4Lifers Sports Agency allows me to combine my two passions — sports and entertainment,” Druski told TMZ. “Our team is committed to providing athletes with the resources, support and marketing opportunities to grow on and off the field. The process begins today with Florida Gators star Princely Umanmielen’s addition to our family.”

Florida Gator Signs With Druski Sports Agency

As mentioned in his comments to TMZ, Druski revealed that 4Lifers already had its first client. Princely Umanmielen is a former four-star prospect currently entering his junior year at the University of Florida. He broke out in 2022, posting 39 tackles (9.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks. He is currently ranked as the 22nd Defensive Lineman and the 106th prospect overall. Heading into the season, Umanmielen is projected as a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft. Furthermore, Umanmielen appears on the preseason watch lists for the Bedanik and Rotary Lombardi Awards. He also appears on the All-SEC Pre-season Third-Team.

Florida is not expected to be a major player in the SEC this year. They were ranked fifth in the preseason media poll for the SEC East division. That side of the SEC is expected to be once again dominated by Georgia. However, perhaps most embarrassing for the Gators, they were ranked behind traditional basketball school Kentucky. They will be led by redshirt senior transfer QB Graham Mertz, who takes the reins after Anthony Richardson left for the NFL. Additionally, Mertz spent the first four years of collegiate eligibility at Wisconsin.

