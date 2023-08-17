Joe Mixon Found Not Guilty In Road Rage Case

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been found not guilty in a road rage case dating back to January 2023. Mixon had been accused by a 43-year-old woman of pulling a gun on her and threatening to shoot her during an argument. Originally dismissed, the case was reopened in April after police found “new evidence” that warranted investigation. Mixon denied the charges and plead not guilty.

The verdict comes after a four-day trial, with Mixon facing a charge of misdemeanor aggravated menacing. Mixon did not testify and was swiftly found not guilty after the prosecution rested its case earlier today (August 17). In a statement from the Bengals, the team said they were “pleased that this matter is now behind everyone. We look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the football team.” Mixon could still face punishment from the NFL League Office, however. The league does not require a conviction to punish players for violating the personal conduct policy.

Read More: Alvin Kamara suspended three games for 2022 Vegas fight

Mixon Cleared For 2023 Season

Furthermore, Mixon’s verdict means that the backfield star is free to be put to full use by the Bengals, barring a punishment from the NFL. A second-round pick in 2017, Mixon has been a serious offensive anchor for the Bengals for over half a decade. He had 814 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2022, a step back from his career highs of 1205 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021. However, he remains a potent ground game option in the Bengals’ pass-heavy system.

The Bengals contest the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season last year, falling to the Chiefs in an incredibly close game. Once again expected to the run the AFC North, the question is whether the Bengals can reach their second Super Bowl in three years in 2023. Mixon will be a big part of that. As mentioned, the Bengals are not a run-heavy team. However, Mixon is a versatile weapon that will be glad to have for most, if not all, of the season

Read More: Deion Sanders Scolds Colorado Players For Not Joining Practice Fight

[via]