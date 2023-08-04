Alvin Kamara Receives Three-Game Suspension For 2022 Vegas Fight

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been suspended for three games for his role in a fight in Las Vegas in 2022. Kamara pled no contest last month in a deal that saw the charges against him dropped. Kamara and three other men initially faced misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit battery. Furthermore, they also faced a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm. However, Kamara’s plea means he will no longer face felony charges. Instead, Kamara pled no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breaching the peace.

Kamara met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this week to discuss the incident. “Obviously, I know that’s not really protocol, but I mean, he gave me the opportunity and I took it and went up there and met with him and it went well,” Kamara said. While no punishment was released at the time, Adam Schefter has since reported that Kamara will miss the first three games of the 2023 season. It will keep Kamara out of games against the Titans, Panthers, and Packers.

Read More: Terrence Williams gets 10-year prison sentence for NBA fraud scheme

Kamara Apologizes For Fight Role

In a statement made before his suspension, Kamara apologized for his role in the altercation. “It’s a tough ordeal to be in. You know, I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. Poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision, but I’m a man. Everything I’ve ever done in my life, I’ve stood on. And I can take accountability for it and I can say when I’m wrong and I was completely wrong.”

He continued. “Obviously, it’s hard to do that when you’ve got such an incident like that. I’ll be lying if I said it wasn’t tough,” Kamara said. “Lost a lot throughout this ordeal, definitely not looking for any pity, not looking for somebody to give me a pat on the back and say it’s OK. I know what I did, I know what I was involved in. I definitely take responsibility and that’s part of being a man and growing. From here, I just have to make the right decisions.”

[via]