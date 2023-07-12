New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Charge has agreed to enter a no-contest plea in the case of a 2022 fight in New Vegas. Kamara and three other men were initially facing misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm. However, Kamara’s plea means he will no longer face felony charges. Instead, Kamara will plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breaching the peace.

The charge stems from Kamara’s February 2022 arrest. Kamara and three other men were indicted after being accused of assaulting a man outside of a Vegas nightclub. What made the case more notable than simply involving an NFL star was the circumstances surrounding it. The assault reportedly occurred the night before the NFL Pro Bowl. Kamara then proceeded to play in the Pro Bowl the following day before being taken into custody. Kamara had initially reached a private settlement with the victim, Darnell Greene Jr., on July 10, 20He’23. As a result of his plea, Kamara will be sentenced to 30 hours of community service and a financial settlement of $105,000 to Greene Jr.

Kamara Turns Attention To NFL Season

I don’t forget anything. ❤️ — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) July 12, 2023

“Alvin is pleased that this matter is behind him and looks forward to a successful NFL season,” Kamara’s attorney David Chesnoff said in a statement. It’s set to be a big season for Kamara and the Saints. The perennial NFC South contenders will be looking for their first playoff berth since 2020. After limping through two seasons without a permanent franchise signal caller, the Saints signed former Raiders QB Derek Carr. He’ll be backed up by the much-maligned Jameis Winston and fourth-round rookie Jake Haener. The Saints also went heavy on defense in the draft, taking two D-Line prospects with their first two picks. They also added some depth in free agency, including Foster Moreau.

Kamara once again looks to break the 1000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career. For how prolific of a running back he has been, it’s easy to forget he’s never topped 1000 yards in a season. In 2022, Kamara had 897 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. Furthermore, he added 490 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air. Furthermore, his contract contains a potential out after the season. While it’s unlikely they would take this, Kamara is technically playing on a contract year in 2023.

