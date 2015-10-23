no contest
- SportsAlvin Kamara Pleads No Contest On 2022 Vegas Fight ChargeThe running back saw his felony charges dropped.By Ben Mock
- GossipYaya Mayweather Changes Plea To No Contest In Assault Case: ReportAfter previously entering a guilty plea in the case of her allegdly stabbing YoungBoy's BM, Yaya has a change of heart.By Balen Mautone
- SportsOregon Advances After VCU Matchup Ruled No-Contest Due To COVID-19 ProtocolsOregon will advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after their matchup with VCU was declared no-contest.By Cole Blake
- CrimeLori Harvey Avoids Jail Time In Hit & Run CaseLori Harvey was able to leverage a deal with prosecutors in relation to her hit & run case.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Pleads "No Contest" To Battery ChargeAntonio Brown's punishments for the crime have been revealed.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeBlueface Skates Jail Time In Felony Gun ChargeBlueface catches a break. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsGreg Hardy’s Controversial UFC Win Overturned By His Illegal InhalerGreg Hardy’s victory was overturned last night after he was seen using an inhaler.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsJon Jones Strip Club Case Takes Bizarre Turn As He Pleads No Contest: DetailsThere seems to be a lack of evidence here.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChief Keef Dodges Jail Time After Reaching Plea Bargain In Drug CaseChief Keef must abstain from using drugs for the next 365 days in exchange for his freedom. By Devin Ch
- SportsRachael Ostovich's Husband Pleads No Contest To Assault Charge: ReportHer husband will most likely not face jail time.By Alexander Cole
- MusicT.I. Pays $300 To Settle Confrontation With Security Guard: ReportT.I. paid $300 for cursing in public.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentOrlando Brown To Serve 23 Days In Jail For Crystal Meth & Burglary CasesWill Orlando Brown survive in the bing?By Devin Ch
- NewsThe Weeknd Pleads No Contest To Punching Officer Back In JanuaryAvoiding time behind bars, The Weeknd pleads no contest to his January arrest from Las Vegas.By Kevin Goddard