Back on April 3, 2020, Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather had an altercation with Lapatra Jacobs, mother to YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s child. Yaya also shares a son with the rapper, who she was dating at the time of this quarrel. Reportedly, the mother of one arrived at YoungBoy’s home and was upset by Jacobs’ presence. After a verbal argument, Mayweather allegedly grabbed two knives and stabbed Jacobs. She later told authorities that she was acting in self-defense after Jacobs attacked her and pulled her hair.

Yaya reportedly admitted to causing bodily injury to Jacobs by cutting her multiple times. This resulted in a second-degree felony charge that she would later plead guilty to.

However, according to The Shade Room, Yaya recently opted to withdraw her guilty plea and instead entered a plea of no contest. The outlet stated that this will allow her to accept criminal punishment without admitting guilt.

No contest pleas tend to be used when a defendant wants to avoid going to trial or if they don’t want a guilty plea used against them later. This is common with cases that are difficult to defend. If a civil suit is brought to the defendant due to the damages caused to the victim, a no-contest plea will be harder for the persecutor to leverage.

Strangely enough, this may not have been the end of Mayweather and YoungBoy’s romantic relationship. Yaya has since maintained that she has feelings for the rapper and was seen back at his house in an Instagram post. More on that here.

