Deion Sanders Scolds Colorado Players For Not Joining Practice Fight

NFL legend Deion Sanders has big plans for the Colorado Buffaloes. After three years leading Jackson State, Sanders left to revamp a Colorado program that had won just nine games over the past three seasons. Over 70 players have left the program, with nearly 40 joining via the transfer portal. This has led to some criticism of Sanders’ behavior from other members of the NCAA coaching world. However, the hype has never been higher for the Colorado program. Perhaps as a result of this, discussions as to whether Colorado is going to leave the ever-ailing Pac-12 have begun to circulate.

However, the program is still yet to play a game under Sanders. It’s a moment that everyone is eagerly anticipating. Despite the hype, the run-up to their season opener against TCU has been tough for Sanders. Sanders has been dealing with circulation issues in his left foot for a number of years. After having two toes amputated in 2021, surgeons could worry that the persisting problem could cost him the whole foot. Furthermore, he underwent emergency surgery last month to deal with blood clots in his groin and leg. However, that didn’t stop Sanders get heated at a recent training session.

Sanders Preaches Team Unity

During an August 15 training session at Folsom Field, tensions briefly flared. Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones threw running back Anthony Hankerson to the ground after a short-yardage touchdown run. This led to tackle Gerad Christian-Litchenhan squaring off with Milliner-Jones and soon an all-out brawl was in full swing. The ruckus was eventually broken up by assistant coaches. However, Coach Sanders had a surprising take on the whole situation.

“I seen two of you walking off, over there, and you’ve got a key teammate fighting,” Sanders said. “Where they do that at? Where they do that at? If one fights, we all fight,” Sanders continued. “You understand that? I don’t want to see you all walking off when somebody’s fighting. Never again!” It’s a bold take from the coach. Coaches usually instruct their players to avoid fighting. However, for Coach Prime, it’s an all-or-nothing deal when it comes to team unity. As mentioned, Colorado kick off their first season under the Hall of Famer with a September 2 visit to TCU.

