JAY-Z Unsure Whether He'll Headline A Super Bowl Halftime Show, Discusses Racist History Of "Cowboy"

JAY-Z says he's unsure whether he'll headline a future Super Bowl Halftime Show and that selecting himself to do so too early would have been "selfish." He addressed the idea of taking the main stage during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the premiere of The Book of Clarence.

“I don’t know,” JAY-Z said. “I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early, so maybe one year.” He also praised Usher, who will be performing at the game, next month. “He’s one of the greatest performers that we’ve seen in our time,” he said. “I think he’ll take his rightful place.”

JAY-Z Attends Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Jay-Z attends Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

JAY previously revealed that he rejected an offer to perform at the Super Bowl during an interview with The New York Times in 2021. He explained that the NFL only gave him the opportunity on the guarantee that he'd bring Kanye West and Rihanna up to perform "Run This Town." He said: “Of course I would have. But I said, ‘No, you get me.’ That is not how you go about it, telling someone that they’re going to do the halftime show contingent on who they bring. I said forget it. It was a principle thing.”

JAY-Z On Whether He'll Perform At The Super Bowl

Elsewhere at The Book of Clarence premiere, JAY discussed the history of the term "Cowboy." He said: "I believe the term 'cowboy' was created as a slur for Black people. I think that's where the term comes from. In my research of history, it was a slur, and obviously like most things, we made it look so good they was like, 'give that back.'" Be on the lookout for further updates on JAY-Z and the Super Bowl Halftime Show on HotNewHipHop.

