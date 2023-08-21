Super Bowl Halftime Show Shortlist Rumored To Include Jack Harlow & Miley Cyrus

Bad Bunny and Harry Styles are also reportedly in talks to headline the 2024 spectacle.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
With just a couple of months yet, it seems like both the industry and the fans are gearing up for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. Moreover, new reports from HITS Daily Double suggest rumors for its halftime show’s shortlist of performers, and they might surprise you. Included in this speculation are the following artists as of writing this article: Jack Harlow, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, and Harry Styles. Interestingly enough, buzz around this performance lines up with the recent announcement of Harlow’s new tour. Of course, despite this connection, fans had a lot to say about these potential picks.

To start off with the Kentucky MC, fans online got him trending amid discussions that it would be a poor move in many’s eyes. Furthermore, detractors’ main reasoning is that he doesn’t have enough massive mainstream hits to carry a whole Super Bowl performance. Instead, many seemed to favor Miley Cyrus in comparison, as she has a lot of different hits across her many different eras. While these discussions can turn negative quick, it’s worth noting that these are all huge artists, and picking at straws leads to some important judgement calls.

The Next Super Bowl’s Halftime Show Performer Is Reportedly Getting Picked

On that note of big hits, Bad Bunny certainly has them in spades, as the Puerto Rican superstar already fills out three-hour performances of his best songs. However, some questioned how this would translate for a U.S. audience, while others reveled in the idea of boomers getting mad at the Latino artist gracing the country’s biggest stage (which he was already on). Finally, Harry Styles is another industry titan with a lot of beloved songs to share. Maybe it sounds like the safe pick, but consider that there are always special guests at the Super Bowl to make the show that much more monumental.

Meanwhile, this news follows other rumored reports that the higher-ups removed Lizzo from this shortlist due to recent accusations of harassment and toxic workplace environments against her. If anything, the proximity of these reports suggests that they’re really narrowing things down. We will have to wait and see if it results in an official announcement anytime soon. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on these artists and the next Super Bowl halftime show.

