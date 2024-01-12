J CHRIST
- MusicLil Nas X Makes Light Of "J Christ" Charting At "Funny Number" 69: "This Is Our Moment!"Lil Nas X had jokes when he landed at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X's New Single Scores Middling Hot 100 DebutThe song was controversial long before it was even released. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Nas X Faces Criticism From Hurricane Chris For New SingleHe asked the rapper to stop playing with people's religion.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBoosie Badazz Thinks Lil Nas X Is "Going To Hell" In New Clap-Back To "J CHRIST"The Baton Rouge rapper seems to think that Nas' explanations are all for show, and that he wouldn't do this to any other community.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Nas X Addresses Backlash To “J Christ” Music VideoLil Nas X has clarified what he was going for with his "J Christ" music video.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X's "J Christ" Receives Church Of Satan's Stamp Of ApprovalMagister David Harris calls Lil Nas X's new music video "fantastic."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJess Hilarious Clowns Kai Cenat For Lil Nas X "J Christ" CriticismJess Hilarious thinks Kai Cenat should have chosen his words more wisely.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie BadAzz Calls Out Lil Nas X Over New Single, "J Christ"Boosie BadAzz isn't happy with Lil Nas X.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X Grows Frustrated Amid Satanist Accusations: "I Can Not Win""I’ve crossed satan up and broke his ankles, snapped his neck and literally killed him," Lil Nas X claims.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsLil Nas X Is Going "Vi-iral" With "J CHRIST" Single & Music VideoThere is little to no gospel inspiration, but Nas X has a hit, again. By Zachary Horvath