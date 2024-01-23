Lil Nas X's New Single Scores Middling Hot 100 Debut

For an artist of Lil Nas X's caliber songs are expected to be massive hits right away. That wasn't the case with his new single "J CHRIST." The song just hit the Hot 100 this week but was far lower down the chart than many expected. The same week that Ariana Grande debuted her new song "yes, and?" at the very top spot, "J CHRIST" just landed at number 69. Some of the rapper's previous hits like "THAT'S WHAT I WANT" started off slow before becoming smash successes. But for the long-awaited lead single for his second album, many fans are underwhelmed.

Another element hampering the debut of "J CHRIST" is the new 21 Savage album american dream. The project debuted 14 of its 15 songs on the Hot 100, 13 of which placed above "J CHRIST" on the charts. Two of those songs "redrum" and "nee-nah" landed inside the top 10. Two additional songs "all of me" and "n.h.i.e" place in the top 20. "J CHRIST" has racked up more than 11 million streams on Spotify and its music video has over 12 million views, so the song is clearly getting some attention. It remains to be seen whether the song will fade from the Hot 100 quickly or become a sleeper hit over time.

Lil Nas X's "J CHRIST" Debuts At Number 69

Later this week Lil Nas X has a new documentary coming out. For the film he let cameras follow him on his first world tour last year documenting the journey. In addition to taking fans behind-the-scenes of his tour, the doc will also tell the story of the pop star's rise to success. In the trailers for the new documentary he discusses his overnight rise to stardom. The documentary will be available on HBO and Max on January 27.

What do you think of Lil Nas X's new single debuting at number 69 on the Hot 100? Do you expect the song to stick around and become a hit or fade away? Let us know in the comment section below.

