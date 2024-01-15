Boosie Badazz Thinks Lil Nas X Is "Going To Hell" In New Clap-Back To "J CHRIST"

While other artists start their rollouts little by little, Lil Nas X's new single "J CHRIST" proves that he always kicks it off by front-loading all the controversy. Moreover, his song and music video prompted a lot of backlash for his depictions, treatments, and overall references of Jesus Christ and the Christian religion as a whole. This was from devout believers, atheists, members of other creeds, and regular folks alike, with just as many people from all these groups and more seeing no problem with it. But one God-fearing man in the rap game took particular issue with this move: Boosie Badazz.

"THIS 'Whatever' IS SO DISRESPECTFUL ITS SAD SMH," he expressed on social media about the song and music video on Friday (Januay 12). Three days later, Boosie is back with a little bit more to say, and it seems to relate to Lil Nas X's statements responding to all the backlash and uproarious debate about his art. "HE LYING HE KNOW WHAT HE DOING!!" he expressed in an Instagram comment, presumably on a post covering Nas' responses. "I BET HE WOULDNT DO THIS TO JEWS [100 emoji] HES GOING TO HELL."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reveals Marriage Plans During Court Appearance

Boosie Keeps Going At Lil Nas X

As for those responses, this is what the MONTERO creative had to say to Boosie (indirectly) and a whole lot of other people. "I wanted to not necessarily apologize but I wanted to explain where my head’s at and where it’s been for the past week,” Lil Nas X expressed on social media. “First of all, when I did the artwork I knew there would be some upset people or whatnot, simply because religion is a very sensitive topic for a lot of people. But I also didn’t mean to mock. This wasn’t a ‘f**k you’ to you people, ‘f**k you to the Christians.’ It was not that. It was literally me saying, ‘Oh, I’m back like Jesus,’ that was the whole thing.

"Anything I do related to religion could be seen as mockery," he continued. "That was not the case with this. I will say with the communion video, with me eating the crackers and juice, I thought that video was going to be the video to lighten the mood. I thought that was something we all wanted to do as kids, but I didn’t understand the reality of what it is. It’s me eating the communion, which is the symbolism of Jesus’ blood and bones or something like that, I don’t remember completely. I didn’t mean it as a cannibalism thing or whatever the freak… I do apologize for that, I will say I am sorry for that." For more on Lil Nas X and Boosie Badazz, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Denies Nipple Piercing Rumor: “I Don’t Do S**t That Women Do”