Boosie Badazz Reveals Marriage Plans During Court Appearance

It's no secret that Boosie Badazz has had his fair share of legal drama, but it looks like the rapper won't be letting it get in the way of love. Last week, the Louisiana native appeared in court via phone for his ongoing felony gun possession case. During the appearance, he asked the judge to modify the conditions of his bond to allow him to see his fiancée, who he's been apart from since June of 2023.

“We vehemently oppose that,” Attorney Michael Wheat said of Boosie's request. According to Wheat, authorities don't want Boosie making contact with his wife-to-be due to security concerns. His fiancée wasn't a witness in the case, or even in the same state as Boosie during his arrest. Wheat failed to share more information about the specific concerns initially, leading Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo to call the no-contact order a "serious curtailment of [Boosie's] rights." After a lengthy sidebar conversation with Wheat, however, the judge decided to impose another 60 days of the order.

Read More: Boosie BadAzz Recalls Katt Williams Gifting Him $15k After Prison Release

Boosie Badazz Wants To See His Fiancée

Boosie Badazz arrives to the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

It appears as though Boosie will have to wait a bit longer to be reunited with his fiancée. Luckily, he'll be free to see her as much as he wants after the 60 days are up, as long as the government doesn't raise any more objections. During the hearing, Boosie asked the judge whether or not the no-contact order should impact his plans to get married in April of 2024. “Me and my fiancée was having a wedding," he announced. "Do I need to set it back?”

“Boosie, I suggest that you remain silent and not say anything on the record,” his attorney Damon Alimouri responded. What do you think of Boosie Badazz asking a judge if his no-contact order will impact his marriage plans? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie BadAzz Calls Out Lil Nas X Over New Single, "J Christ"

[Via]