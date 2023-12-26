Boosie Badazz Gave Away Thousands Of Dollars To His Family Members For Christmas

Boosie Badazz and his various family members have a long history of turbulence. Just this year alone he's beefed with numerous members of his family, sometimes close family. Normally the debate centers around money which is why a post he just shared celebrating his Christmas gift was so funny to so many fans. In a series of videos shared to his Instagram story Boosie revealed the generous and extensive collection of gifts he dished out to family members.

The first video is about Boosie's aunties and is surprisingly wholesome. He shouts them out for looking after him when he was a child and is paying them back. He starts by revealing that he bought 7 different Rolexs for seven of his family members and shares an adorable picture of them all together. Boosie goes on to explain that he gave out quite a bit of money in addition to that. He estimates that he gave out nearly $50k total in Christmas gifts, an incredibly generous conclusion. Check out the videos he shared on social media below.

Boosie Badazz Reveals His Christmas Gifts On Instagram

The comments Boosie made are in stark contrast to something he said earlier this month. he was discussing how difficult it is for the children of already famous rappers to be seen as real. "My son would have to kill nine people to be a 'gangster,'" he hilariously suggested in the interview. Thankfully despite how loaded of a statement it seems out of context Boosie clearly doesn't actually want his son to have to do that.

Boosie Badazz has also been beefing with Rod Wave recently. He called the hitmaker out publicly for interpolating one of his songs without permission. That sparked a back and forth online as Boosie tried to get compensated for the move while threatening to take the matter to a lawsuit. What do you think of Boosie Badazz's reported Christmas gifts to his family members? Let us know in the comment section below.

