Boosie Badazz Offers Words Of Wisdom To Young Rappers

Boosie Badazz recently stopped by the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, where he was asked to give fellow rappers some words of advice on how they can maintain their longevity. According to Boosie, the formula's simple. The Louisiana-born performer says that the key to it all is just having talent, and staying alive.

"To maintain your longevity you can't get killed," he began. "So I would tell them to stay out them streets, don't rap beef with dudes, and stay alive. As long as you got talent, as long as you stay alive it's a chance. I wouldn't tell 'em just keep making music and being ignorant and trying to be gangsters, you know. I would tell them try to stay alive and your talent's gonna speak for itself. When you do right by people, everything's gonna fall into place." Boosie also adds, "You just can't cheat."

Boosie Tells Young Artists To "Stay Alive"

Boosie then described how he didn't take any kind of shortcut to get to the point he's at in his career, encouraging others to do the same. "I never rapped about people to get where I'm at," he explained. "So I would tell them, you know, stay real." Clearly, the 40-year-old has some good advice. He's gotten wrapped up in his own fair share of beef in the past, so it's safe to say he's got some knowledge on the outcomes it can lead to.

This isn't the only time Boosie's tried to make an impact on the younger generation, however. Last month, the performer also reached out to Kamala Harris, claiming he wanted to meet to discuss gun violence. He explained that he thinks young people would be more likely to listen to what he has to say since they look up to him. What do you think of the words of advice Boosie had for young rappers? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Boosie Badazz.

