Kodak Black Disagrees With Boosie’s Comments On Tory Lanez’s Sentence

Kodak Black has disagreed with Boosie Badazz’s comments on Tory Lanez’s 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The Baton Rouge rapper had described it as a good deal and not that much time behind bars. “That’s a long ass time,” Kodak said in a clip circulating on social media, disagreeing with Boosie.

As for Boosie's full comments, he said after the sentencing: “I think he came out good, bro, I don’t know how California work. I think he’ll only do five, that’s state time. S**t, in Louisiana? That n**ga would’ve did 40. A crime on a woman? Highly televised? 40, n**ga. No cap, n**ga. That n**ga would’ve got 40. I got 10 for third-offense marijuana, n**ga. Straight to Angola, n**ga. Not even off of rehab.”

Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

DELANO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: In this handout photo provided by the California Department of Corrections, Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, is photographed for a new booking photo at North Kern State Prison on September 19, 2023 in Delano, California. On August 8, 2023, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying an unregistered and loaded firearm in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo by California Department of Corrections via Getty Images)

Boosie continued, “He lucky he wasn’t in Louisiana, boy. I think state time, you don’t do nothing but half. Five years. He’ll do three years, a lil’ paper, he’ll be back out, you know, stronger than ever. Louisiana don’t play that, bro. A woman? Boy, you would’ve got 40, man. He ain’t gon’ do nothin’ but three years on that… I’d appeal it, but Louisiana don’t play that, bro… He gon’ be back. You can’t take his talent away, bro. He’ll be back.” Check out Kodak Black's response to the comments below.

Kodak Black Addresses Boosie's Comments

Lanez was originally convicted on three counts for the incident back in 2022. They include first-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle – unregistered. Be on the lookout for further updates on his case on HotNewHipHop.

