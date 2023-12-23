Boosie Badazz Says His Son Would Have To Kill Nine People To Be A "Gangster"

In a recent chat with Vlad, Boosie Badazz shared thoughts on how it's tricky for kids of famous folks, especially in hip-hop. The main idea was about growing up famous, with a focus on King Harris, T.I.'s son. Vlad, who made it big as a DJ with immigrant parents, praised how having famous folks can help you out. He pointed to Ice Cube and Denzel Washington's kids in acting. Saying it's smart to use your famous family to succeed. But without getting into the tough stuff they might rap or act about.

Boosie agreed but added a twist. How it's hard for a rapper's kid to be taken seriously if they haven't lived the tough life their lyrics talk about. Boosie said it's tough to be seen as real in a music scene that really values street life stories. While he liked the idea of famous parents helping out, he said it's crucial to be careful not to look fake. He continued by saying, "My son would have to kill nine people to be a 'gangster.'" Essentially, he is pushing the importance of the message of really being "about that life," if that's what is being portrayed through music. He used the parallel of actors relating to their life experiences in order to be considered good.

Boosie Badazz Explains What His Son Should Live Up To

Boosie also got real about the dangers of pretending to live a violent life. He straight-up said that trying to be a "gangster" without real experience is not just fake but also risky. Boosie wants his own kids and others to follow in their famous parents' footsteps in music or acting. But not to copy the potentially harmful lifestyles they might talk about in their songs or act out on screen. Outside of his Vlad interviews, Boosie has been making headlines for other things. As of late, a music video featuring a man who looks a lot like Boosie Badazz has been making its rounds online. Effectively being called his doppelgänger, the Boosie lookalike starred in a hilarious music video. He's also been dubbed as a "Fake Boosie."

Moreover, this talk between Boosie and Vlad gives a glimpse into the tricky path that celebrity kids have to navigate. It's like walking a tightrope between using the perks of having famous parents to get ahead. But also, avoiding the problems that might come from looking like you're not being true to yourself. Boosie and Vlad both see the value in using the fame handed down from parents as a way to do well. Still, they both want to make sure that in an industry that often makes tough street life sound cool, staying true to who you are is a tricky dance. One that needs skill, smarts, and a promise to keep it real. What are your thoughts? Let us know on HNHH!

