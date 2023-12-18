Boosie Badazz Shares Hot Take On Cassie's Diddy Lawsuit

Boosie Badazz weighed in on Cassie's recent sexual abuse lawsuit against Diddy during an interview with VladTV. In doing so, he explained that he feels the singer was either "traumatized" or "loved every minute of it."

“Either she was traumatized by what she been through. Either she was traumatized and she was sick and hurt, or she loved every minute of it," he said. "It’s either, or. No, it ain’t both. It’s either, or because if you said he done what all he allegedly did, then you traumatized in one way. But it also can be a way– I know women who– I had a woman tell me, ‘I want you to come look for me and grab me out the club.’ I’m saying that to say she could’ve loved every minute of it.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Cassie Ventura (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Big Sean's concert hosted by Revolt TV to celebrate his new album 'Dark Sky Paradise' at Hollywood & Highland Courtyard on February 25, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy back in November, accusing him of various allegations including rape. The two reached a settlement just a day later. However, in the following weeks, several more alleged victims came forward with stories of abuse from Diddy. The Bad Boy mogul finally spoke out, earlier this month. "Enough is enough," Diddy wrote on Instagram. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Boosie Discusses Diddy's Lawsuits

