Boosie BadAzz Recalls Katt Williams Gifting Him $15k After Prison Release

Boosie BadAzz has come to the defense of Katt Williams after the comedian's explosive interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast. Speaking about the drama stemming from the conversation with Shannon Sharpe on Instagram Live, Boosie recalled Williams gifting him $15,000 after he got out of prison.

After beginning by saying he's got nothing to say about the situation, he added: "I know he a real n***a to me. Like I say bro, I came home, I ain't had nothing. The man invited me to his concert. I mean front-row seats. When I was leaving, he gave me $15,000." From there, Boosie recalled plenty of other celebrities remarking, "Free Boosie," during his time behind bars, but not keeping the same supportive energy when he got out.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Is "Maybe" Welcome At Yung Bleu's Moon Boy University

Boosie BadAzz Performs In College Park, Georgia

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 15: Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Parking Lot Concert Series at Georgia International Convention Center on August 15, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As for Williams' discussion with Shannon Sharpe, he's been making headlines for controversial comments on a number of topics. The two discussed the sexual abuse lawsuits Diddy is facing, Kanye West's latest antics, his issues with other comedians, including Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, and Kevin Hart, as well as much more. Check out Boosie's praise of Williams on Instagram below.

Boosie BadAzz Discusses Katt Williams

While Boosie has nothing but praise for Williams, not everyone has had such a positive reaction to the interview. In response to the comedian labeling him an industry plant during the chat, Kevin Hart fired back on Twitter, writing: "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ. It’s honestly sad." Tiffany Haddish also responded to the podcast during her latest stand-up set. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie BadAzz and the fallout from Katt Williams' appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Katt Williams Clarifies Rumor About Helping Migos Amid Finacial Struggles

[Via]