Boosie Badazz Is "Maybe" Welcome At Yung Bleu's Moon Boy University

Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu have had their fair share of beef, but according to the latter, that doesn't necessarily bar the Louisiana native from attending Moon Boy University. He recently chatted with TMZ about the massive campus, which he built in hopes of educating the next generation of rappers. During the interview, the 29-year-old was asked whether or not Boosie's welcome, even amid their longwinded feud.

Yung Bleu laughed at the idea, but revealed that it's not totally off the table. “You funny man, maybe, everybody is invited,” he said. “I’m going to have everybody coming through there. Like, I got so many people ready just to come through and see the studio and vibe out.”

It may seem extremely unlikely Boosie that will ever take Yung Bleu up on the offer, but the rapper did just recently reconcile with someone else he was beefing with. Boosie previously revealed that he had been cut off by his own mother amid his lawsuit against his brother and Yung Bleu. Over the holidays, however, they finally reunited. He shared a photo of the two of them together on Instagram, revealing that he dropped quite the bag on festivities. “BACK WITH MOMA!! HONOR THY MOTHER AND FATHER NO MATTER WHAT," he captioned the photo.

While it may be a long shot that Yung Bleu and Boosie Badazz will ever resolve their beef, fans can only hope. Luckily, Boosie appears to be on track to avoiding beef in 2024, making the odds a bit more likely. "I ain't even got no opps no more," he told followers when Wack 100 threatened to beat him up. "I ain't in no beef with no n***as." What do you think of Yung Bleu jokingly claiming that Boosie Badazz attending Moon Boy University isn't off the table? Do you think he'll ever attend? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

