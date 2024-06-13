Yung Bleu Calls Out Boosie Badazz For Being Obsessed With Him

Bleu is done playing with his former label boss.

Yung Bleu and Boosie Badazz used to be on the same team. The former signed to Boosie's record label Bad Azz Music Syndicate in 2020. He even released a statement claiming he was "Badazz for life." This turned out to be untrue. Yung Bleu walked away from the label and signed with Empire Records the same exact year. Boosie did not appreciate the flip. The two rappers have been beefing ever since, with Boosie claiming that Yung Bleu has used the beef to help promote his albums. Things reached a boiling point on June 12.

Yung Bleu hopped on Instagram to absolutely blast Boosie Badazz for his claims. He criticized Boosie and went as far as to suggest that he's the one who's been using the beef to keep his relevant. "Boosie got my n*ts in his mouth every interview that n**ga obsessed," the rapper wrote. "I dropped a rap album with one week promo and no singles just to get out of my deal and did 17x more than you." Yung Bleu got even meaner with the rest of his rant. He mocked Boosie Badazz for being over the hill, and claimed that he could no longer book shows the way he used to. "I'm not arguing with a n**ga only barely get booked in 100 miles out Mississippi."

Yung Bleu Claimed Boosie Couldn't Sell Tickets Anymore

Not blunt enough? Don't worry, Yung Bleu had more. He called his former label boss a "lame" and went after the man's living conditions. "U better hope a storm don't come and knock them cheap a*z paper thin a*z condos in your backyard down," he wrote. "N**ga got a motel 6 at his house shut up." It's the year of the hater, per Katt Williams, and Yung Bleu is making sure fans don't forget. He eviscerated the rapper so severely that commenters actually came to Boosie's defense. "[Boosie] put in soooooo much work," one user wrote. "You could never downplay his work ethic." Another pointed the impact that Yung Bleu has had compared to Boosie. "Bleu," they commented. "We not picking you over Boosie lol... ever."