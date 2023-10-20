Yung Bleu Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Woman To The Ground

Recently, it was revealed that Yung Bleu was arrested earlier this week for battery after a custody dispute. Georgia's Hall County Sheriff’s Office spoke with TMZ Hip Hop about the incident, claiming officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call from a woman on October 15. According to them, the woman told them that the rapper had shown up to her house unannounced. They allege that he tried to take a 10-year-old child out of the house with him, resulting in a physical altercation.

The woman told police that her argument with Yung Bleu took a turn for the worst when he allegedly picked her up and threw her on the ground. She says that she's suffered injuries to her arm and hip as a result. He then reportedly left with the child, but brought them back soon after.

Yung Bleu Accused Of Battery

According to authorities, the alleged victim was evaluated by EMTs, but decided not to go to the hospital. Sources told the outlet that he then met with officials, who arrested him for misdemeanor battery. After getting booked at the Hall County Jail, he was released days later on a $2,400 bond.

This isn't the only unfortunate situation Yung Bleu's gotten himself into as of late. Last month, a woman named Tenom also came forward claiming that he flew her out to spend the day with him, despite him being married. This resulted in his wife, Tiemeria, announcing that she wants a divorce. While she had a lot to say about his infidelity online, he later issued a public apology to her for his actions. "[You're] such a good woman," he told her. "Solid. Rare. And I love and appreciate you. It's a lot that this industry bring. It's a fast life." What do you think of Yung Bleu's recent arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

