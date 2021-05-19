Battery Allegations
- MusicYung Bleu Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Woman To The GroundThe alleged victim claims to have suffered injuries to her arm and hip at the hands of Yung Bleu.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKanye West Under Investigation For Alleged Battery, Kim Kardashian Refuses To CommentThe socialite was bombarded by paparazzi while leaving her children's sports event alongside Tristan Thompson.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChris Brown's Security Files Battery Report After Property Intruder Spits On GuardChris Brown is in the news again. By Taylor McCloud
- CrimeChris Brown Addresses Reports That He Smacked A Woman's Weave OffChris Brown says the recent battery accusations against him are cap.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMarilyn Manson Sued By Former Assistant For Sexual Assault, Battery: ReportThis is the second lawsuit to hit Manson in recent weeks; "GoT" actress Esmé Bianco recently made similar accusations.By Erika Marie