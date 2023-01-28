The end of 2022 saw the previously rampant Kanye West headlines take a brief intermission. Less than a month into the new year, though, the father of four is back in the media once again and is also now an alleged suspect in a battery investigation after kicking his weekend off on a tense note.

On Friday (January 27), The Life of Pablo artist was leaving his daughter, North West’s basketball game. At the time, he noticed the paparazzi hot on his trail. In a viral video, Ye exits his car to confront one of those filming him yesterday afternoon. As Page Six notes, it remains unclear if she was a member of the media, or simply a fan. Regardless, she refused to stop recording him throughout their exchange.

Kanye West takes pap’s phone and throws it into the middle of the street. https://t.co/7iCw4LezzA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 28, 2023

“You didn’t have to run up on me like that,” the 45-year-old told the woman filming from inside her car. “If I say stop, stop with your cameras!” Apparently, her argument was that his celebrity status gives her the right to capture content as she pleases.

In response to this, West reached into the vehicle, grabbed her phone, and subsequently tossed it out before walking away. Afterward, he got confrontational with a paparazzi, though it’s unclear what words those two were exchanging.

Police sources have been in contact with TMZ regarding the incident. They say that the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department came around 4:30 PM. Upon arrival, they watched video evidence of the altercation. Later that day, the lady whose phone was thrown by Ye left the station after chatting with officers.

Kanye West is seen on November 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

As we wait for further details to emerge, social media users have been passing the video around. In the same clip, West confronts another group of paps who were recording the situation. “You want me to be running up on your kids’ games like that?” the recording artist asked.

In defence, one of the cameramen said, “There’s a hundred of us.” The Yeezy founder still wasn’t having it. “Everybody needs to stop when I see my kids. If I need to see my kids, you can’t photograph me. It’s called human rights,” he clapped back.

After this, Ye went back to his own vehicle. His new bride was waiting in the passenger seat, watching the drama unfold.

Interestingly, ex-wife Kim Kardashian also got questions about the ongoing situation. However, she made it clear it’s not something that she’s willing to speak on. “Don’t talk to me about that!” she yelled at the paparazzi as she was leaving her kids’ basketball game with Tristan Thompson last night.

Besides yesterday’s headlines regarding his alleged battery, Kanye has also been in the news lately for his new marriage to Bianca Censori. The couple has been stepping out together more frequently than ever, though their latest evening out on the town certainly raised some eyebrows thanks to the rapper’s attire.

Read all about the German Reich shirt he wore to the Rodeo Drive Balenciaga store here, and check back later for more hip-hop news.

