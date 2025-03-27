Mark Morrison Arrested In Florida For Alleged Battery Over "Racially Charged" Incident

For one-hit wonders like Mark Morrison, working out logistics and payment with a venue for a performance can be a pretty frustrating process. In fact, it might even turn into a legal matter, as authorities reportedly arrested him in Palm Beach, Florida for alleged battery. The 52-year-old allegedly shoved a restaurant's manager, who claimed that this was over an argument concerning unpaid entertainment fees. On the other hand, Morrison's lawyer alleges that a "racially charged confrontation" is what sparked this incident. The attorney, Rick King, reportedly spoke to TMZ about the matter and claims that this is an easy situation to misrepresent.

"However, it is important to acknowledge that this altercation between Mr. Morrison and the male employee of the Le Bar à Vin, Nicola Lavacca, arose in the context of a racially charged confrontation," Mark Morrison relayed to the outlet. "At this time, Mr. Morrison and legal counsel are working diligently to ensure that the facts of the case are fully understood and appropriately addressed." They are confident that their full cooperation with law enforcement and officials' investigation into the altercation will clear his name.

Who Is Mark Morrison?

For those unaware, Mark Morrison is a German-born, England-raised singer of Death Row Records fame, who was actually the label's first and only European artist at one point. You probably know him best for the 1996 hit "Return Of The Mack." Back to this incident, though, according to police, Morrison expressed frustration with Le Bar à Vin's manager on Saturday (March 22) over an event they planned the previous day. The manager did not fight back when he pushed him, according to reports. Overall, though, it seems like a small situation in the grand scheme of things.