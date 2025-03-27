Police Issue Warrant In Sauce Walka & Sayso P Shooting Amid Search For Suspect

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper Sauce Walka shoots The First Shot For Charity before the Phoenix Suns played the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Law enforcement authorities in Memphis previously identified the suspect in the Sauce Walka and Sayso P shooting on Wednesday.

Now that Sauce Walka and law enforcement have confirmed more details around the shooting that tragically took his artist Sayso P's life, folks shifted their focus to next steps. The Memphis Police Department recently issued a warrant for the arrest of the initial suspect, whom they confirmed as 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge on Wednesday (March 26). Furthermore, this comes after the investigation into the Saturday (March 22) shooting outside a Memphis hotel retrieved various forms of surveillance footage and a stolen 2021 white Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack. In addition, the Memphis PD announced a $6K cash reward for more info that could lead to Dandridge's arrest.

For those unaware, this shooting injured Sauce Walka in the leg, who made a speedy recovery and later mourned Sayso P, whom officials pronounced dead on the scene. Don Crowe, the Memphis Police Department's Assistant Chief, relayed at a press conference after the shooting the department's belief that this was a targeted attack. This conclusion emerged early on in their investigation, and they believe Jayden Dandridge is one of multiple individuals involved in the shooting.

Sauce Walka Footage

"This appeared to be a targeted shooting incident," Assistant Chief Crowe remarked concerning the Sauce Walka and Sayso P shooting. "The victims were outside by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle pulled up. Multiple people got out of that vehicle and fired shots without engaging in any conversation. They got back into the white vehicle and fled." Following more footage of the incident that surfaced online – and that police were able to get their hands on – they have a stronger idea of how it all went down. Seek out that footage at your own risk, as it's disturbing to watch.

"U left earth as a RICH YOUNG BOSS," Sauce Walka wrote in tribute to Sayso P. "U left this earth happy an successful. ima make sure the world knows that who u really are!! But unfortunately most our kings and bosses are at war with each other. I hope one day we all STOP TAKING LIVES from our communities and actually start to enjoy and build better futures for our cultures. But the streets are the streets so i accept what came with being your big brother. I love u Splatt."

