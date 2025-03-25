Sauce Walka Visits Sayso P's Favorite Memphis Restaurant Days After His Tragic Passing

Official Big Game Weekend Hosted By Rod Wave &amp; Jeezy
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 9: Rapper Sauce Walka attends The Official Big Game Weekend Friday at Sahara Las Vegas on February 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Sauce Walka had made a promise to visit this spot Sayso P had been supporting for a while, and he followed through for his fallen brother.

Sauce Walka is honoring Sayso P by checking out the late Memphis rapper's go-to restaurant. The Houston native went to PK’s Trap Shack, a spot that the The Sauce Factory (TSF) artist had been a regular at. But not only did Walka go there, but he also met the owner of the establishment. He goes by bakerkenneth738 on Instagram if you want to check out his page. He thanked the veteran rapper for coming through and made a heartfelt promise to his fallen brother. "TRUE STORY MY BRO SAID HE WAS GO MAKE SURE I GET TO MEET SAUCE WALKA N HE FA SHO DID DAT. SAUCE WALKA A REAL ☝️ FA SHO," he wrote on IG.

"U SUPPOSED TO BE HERE MY DAWG DIS SH*T WAS SO UNEXPECTED. I APPRECIATE CHA FA LIFE MY DAWG WE GO KEEP DOING WHAT U WANTED US TO DO. GOOD N**** GONE TO 🔜
WE GO KEEP YA NAME ALIVE MY N**** U WAS FAMILY TO ME. U WELCOMED ME TO THE FAMILY OPEN ARMS. MY BOY WAS FULL OF LIFE LIVING THIS SH*T. HATE U DIDNT GET BACK ON FLIGHT ✈️ ILL NEVER FORGET YA P REST YA SOUL. IMA MISS YOU 💙MY BRUDDA 🕊️💔🙏🏾 GET WELL ❤️‍🩹 SAUCE 💧 LLSAYSO😇 MAMA Toya Redwing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 PRAYING FOR U AND THE FAMILY #getyarestkid."

Sauce Walka Sayso P Shot

That caption was shared alongside a video of Sauce Walka promoting PK’s Trap Shack with said owner. "I’m out here in Memphis man, you know what I’m saying, the only way is with my n**** PK, you know what I’m saying, this sh*t don’t stop. You gotta keep drippin’ sauce in peace my brother Sayso P splash that mafia R.I.P. my brother. My n**** wanted me to make sure I get some food for PK before I leave. You know what I’m talking about, exquisite taste. Midtown and downtown is where it’s going down," he said in part.

As you'll be able to see in the video, Walka is still recovering from the gunshot wounds he suffered from the shooting in Memphis that took P's life. He's still using crutches and has loose gauze dressing on his legs where he was shot. The tragedy took place this past Saturday near the FedEx Forum and police are still investigating whether or not it was a targeted attack. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the loved ones of Sayso P, and we also wish Sauce Walka a speedy recovery both mentally and physically.

