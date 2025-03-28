Sauce Walka Says He Will Not Retaliate Against Sayso P's Killers After Memphis Shooting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.9K Views
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 19: Sauce Walka attends the Lil' Keke "Can't Rain Forever" Album Release Party at Bar 5015 on May 19, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Sauce Walka offered a heartbreaking tribute to his deceased artist Sayso P days after recovering from the shooting that took Sayso's life.

Sauce Walka fortunately recovered from the Memphis shooting last week that left him injured, but it left behind a void in The Sauce Factory. His artist Sayso P sadly passed away on the scene after sustaining bullet wounds in what police believe is a targeted attack, although no other allegations or explanations emerged for the incident at press time. During a recent interview with Wikid Films, Sauce explained why he will not seek retaliation for the murder of his friend

"If I wanted to, I could have motherf***ing 400, 500 different men, good men, down here," Sauce Walka remarked of the Sayso P shooting. "From different cities and states, including mine, 'round here ready to do whatever 'bout snapping my finger in retaliation for what happened to me and my little brother. As much as it hurts my soul, and it really breaks me down... I can't retaliate because that's not righteous. Because my brother had his own dealings as a man that a n***a got to respect. A motherf***er had the opportunity to make me 100% accountable for the same thing that they felt... Whatever the situation is.

Sauce Walka Shooting

"'Cause I still don't know what the situation is with my brother," Sauce Walka said of Sayso P. "But whatever it was, they could've held me the same level of accountable that they did him and took my life for no reason. The same way whatever his was taken for. At the end of the day, I got to be a man and be an honorable gangster. And respect the fact that I put myself in a place where I wasn't supposed to be standing at and sitting at. But as a gangster and as a brother, I'ma stand next to my brother no matter whatever this n***a got going on."

In addition, Sauce Walka also dismissed how people will exacerbate continued violence through social media demands to "slide" for Sayso P. Overall, he recognized the tragedy behind this shooting and acknowledged that he needs to set a better example for his peers in order to avoid more situations like these in the future.

