retaliation
- Pop CultureDiddy Claims Diageo Retaliated Illegally Amid Discrimination LawsuitThe Bad Boy mogul believes that the liquor conglomerate is trying to make him go away quietly, and won't stand for it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6 Treys Member Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Avenge Nas Blixky's ShootingWhile this incident certainly shocked many, it hasn't taken precedent over the rapper's legal troubles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeLupe Fiasco Learns Of FBG Duck's Murder On Live-Stream, Predicts RetaliationLupe Fiasco thinks there will be more murders in retaliation following the shooting of Chicago rapper FBG Duck.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky's Tour Manager Raided With Search Warrant By "Vengeful" Swedish CopsA$AP Rocky's camp thinks the room raid was a retaliatory act for all the bad press.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBurger King's Instagram Trolled With Penis Drawings After Allegedly Stealing ArtThis artist's retaliation was sweeter than a lawsuit.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Kidnapping-Robbery Was Planned By Ex-Crew MemberLaw enforcement reckons that Anthony Jamel Ellison retaliated over "unpaid debts."By Devin Ch
- MusicJ Prince Confirms Drake Has Career-Ending Pusha T Diss But It Will Never ReleaseJ Prince has stepped in to make sure that Drake does not ruin a man's life.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBobby Brown Prepared To Slap Kanye West Over Distasteful "Daytona" Cover"Something should happen to Kanye."By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Denied Entry To Snoop Dogg Gig By Law Enforcement6ix9ine was hoping he'd get a sit-down meeting with the Doggfather.By Devin Ch
- SportsTristan Thompson Blocks Kim Kardashian On Instagram After Hurtful CommentsDon't get gassed Kim Kardashian, it's only false flattery.By Devin Ch
- MusicTeairra Marí Allegedly Smashes Ex's Mercedes After Sex Tape Leak"Revenge Acts" are the norm.By Devin Ch
- MusicPolice Say Daz Dillinger's Threat Against Kanye West Was UnfoundedThe L.A. County Sheriff's Department has ruled a resumption of normal Kanye-activities.By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Orders Air Strike On SyriaPresident Trump has sent missiles to Syria in retaliation to last weekend's chemical weapons attack.By Kevin Goddard