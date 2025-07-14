Sauce Walka posted a disturbing video on Instagram, Friday, of a bullet slowly going through his leg. It came four months after he was shot during an attack in Memphis, Tennessee. The shooting claimed the life of his friend and fellow rapper, Sayso P.

“I got a real God body,” Sauce Walka said in one since deleted clip caught by AllHipHop. “My body does not want this bullet in my leg.” In another, he remarked, “This got to be a .45 or something.”

The shooting left Walka temporarily in a wheelchair, but that didn't stop him from performing at a concert just weeks later. In a viral video from April, he performs his song "Only Fans" to a crowd of jubilated fans while contained to a wheelchair.

Sayso P Shooting

Previous surveillance footage from the attack showed a group of armed gunmen ambush and execute Sayso as Walka darts from the area. Walka catches a bullet in the leg. One of the main suspects, 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge, was found dead in Houston shortly afterward. A police investigation into the attack is still ongoing.