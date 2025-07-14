Sauce Walka Posts Graphic Footage Of Himself Getting Shot In The Leg

Lil' Keke "Can't Rain Forever" Album Release Party
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 19: Sauce Walka performs on stage during the Lil' Keke "Can't Rain Forever" album release party at Bar 5015 on May 19, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Sauce Walka was shot during an attack that claimed the life of Sayso P in Memphis, Tennessee, earlier this year.

Sauce Walka posted a disturbing video on Instagram, Friday, of a bullet slowly going through his leg. It came four months after he was shot during an attack in Memphis, Tennessee. The shooting claimed the life of his friend and fellow rapper, Sayso P.

“I got a real God body,” Sauce Walka said in one since deleted clip caught by AllHipHop. “My body does not want this bullet in my leg.” In another, he remarked, “This got to be a .45 or something.”

The shooting left Walka temporarily in a wheelchair, but that didn't stop him from performing at a concert just weeks later. In a viral video from April, he performs his song "Only Fans" to a crowd of jubilated fans while contained to a wheelchair.

Read More: Sauce Walka Performs In Wheelchair During 1st Concert Since Sayso P Shooting

Sayso P Shooting

Previous surveillance footage from the attack showed a group of armed gunmen ambush and execute Sayso as Walka darts from the area. Walka catches a bullet in the leg. One of the main suspects, 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge, was found dead in Houston shortly afterward. A police investigation into the attack is still ongoing.

Sauce Walka ended up sharing a lengthy tribute for Sayso on Instagram. “Words or tears can’t explain the loss I feel!” he captioned the post, as caught by Billboard. “Splatt, I wish your fat ahh listened to me and stayed in the room. I told you we could smoke that blunt after security and the rest of our familia pull up.. Sosaman told you, ‘F dat weed, wait til we leave an hit Superior first.’ You always so hardheaded blood, but you know I’ma ride wit you regardless. We come together, we leave together. Wish you just went [to] DR with Shimmy and shot off, and skipped this trip to Memphis, but you was to excited I finally agreed to come to da ‘M.'”

Read More: Sauce Walka Alleges Adam22 Offered Him His Wife, Lena The Plug, In The Danza Project Interview

