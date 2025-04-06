Sauce Walka Performs In Wheelchair During 1st Concert Since Sayso P Shooting

Sauce Walka returned to the stage over the weekend for his first performance since suviving a recent shooting in Memphis, Tennessee. In a video going viral online, Walka performs his song "Only Fans" while contained to a wheelchair. He was struck in the leg while fleeing as gunfire erupted during the incident.

As the video circulated on social media, fans shared plenty of positive messages for Sauce Walka. "Came back stronger nothing can stop Sauce Walka's energy..! That Memphis stage felt the real comeback heat," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "That’s real resilience right there. Respect to Sauce Walka for showing up strong." It's not the first time Walka has spoken out since the attack. In another video posted on social media, he confirmed he was doing alright. “45 shots when I was 15 years old,” he said. “This sh*t ain’t nothing new.”

Sauce Walka Shooting Details

As for the shooting, Sauce Walka and Sayso P were both ambushed by gunmen. In surveillance footage from the attack, the group can be seen executing Sayso as Walka darts from the area. Days later, police identified Jayden Dandridge as a possible suspect, but the 21-year-old had just been found dead at an abandoned shopping mall in Houston, Texas with several gunshot wounds on his body. They did not name any suspects or possible motives nor did they provide any further details surrounding his death.