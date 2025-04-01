Sauce Walka Seemingly Reacts To The Death Of Sayso P Murder Suspect

The first suspect was found dead in Sauce Walka's hometown of Houston yesterday (March 31) and the MC's post is stirring up debate.

Speaking of the other suspects, a second was identified amid the update on Dandridge. Sayso P's second potential killer is a 22-year-old by the name of Kevin Brown. He's currently got a warrant out for his arrest as well and for similar charges. It's now been 11 days since the Memphis rapper was gunned down outside of a Westin Hotel in his hometown. Walka was left with injuries to his leg and appears to be doing better physically.

"Is he implying a? "murder for hi…" 🤔" one user wrote. However, most feel this is a stretch. "The comments lame 😂. Everything isn’t a hired for murder case. Sauce been preachin karma. If the karma caught up to buddy in Texas, that’s on him☠️." Others were even mentioning how the other men involved in the Sayso P murder possibly could have taken Dandridge's life to avoid life in prison themselves. "Walka didn’t send no hit bros homies did him in so they don’t serve life😭"

It just so happens that around the time of this report, Sauce Walka posted a carousel of photos on his Instagram. "Goku aka Splakarot 🥫🥷🏾🍚…. #UltraInatinct #TSFBidnezz #SplattDat" he captioned the post. Initially, the audio for Tupac's "Hail Mary" was included. However, the H-Town veteran removed it per Vlad TV. Also making this interesting is the fact that he was posted up with fat stacks of cash in front the Houston Methodist Emergency Care Center. Because of those factors, some are wondering if Walka organized a murder-for-hire plot against Jayden Dandridge. That's what No Jumper's repost got some folks thinking.

Sauce Walka may have lost a close friend in Sayso P, but he's all smiles at least for now. That's because the first identified murder suspect in the ongoing investigation was found dead in Houston, Texas yesterday afternoon (March 31). The Memphis Police Department released a statement about it on their social media. A warrant for the arrest for Jayden Dandridge, 21, is over. However, he was wanted for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Additionally, Dandridge was also facing theft of property worth $10,000-$60,000.

