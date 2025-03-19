HNHH's Women's History Month Playlist: Hip Hop And R&B Queens

All hail the queens! We're celebrating Women's History Month by paying respect to the ladies who keep our playlists lit.

Undeniably, Hip Hop and R&B have always been shaped by women—whether or not they got the credit they deserved. From the trends they set, the boundaries they pushed, and the culture shifts with each release, they dropped classics that still shake speakers years later. Despite setbacks and often being excluded from G.O.A.T. conversations, Hip Hop and R&B wouldn't be what it is today without ladies on the mic.

That's why, for this Women's History Month, we've created a playlist to pay respect to those deserving of recognition. The pioneers laid the foundation of the culture so the new wave could keep the momentum alive. These are the voices that have proven time and time again that Hip Hop wouldn't be where it is without women often leading the charge. In each era, women have needed to rewrite the rules for generations of genre-bending artists who played the game and pushed boundaries.

Whether it’s Missy Elliott reinventing what it means to be a producer-rapper hybrid, Mary J. Blige leading the fusion of Hip Hop and Soul, or Lauryn Hill delivering one of the most critically acclaimed albums of all time, women have been the driving force behind many of music's unforgettable moments. Our Women's History Month playlist is a celebration of legacy—a nod to the anthems that made history and deep cuts that defined eras. Salt-N-Pepa kicked in the door for women in Rap with “Push It,” a track that continues to light up parties worldwide. Queen Latifah’s “U.N.I.T.Y.” was a statement demanding respect in a male-dominated industry. Further, Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown rewrote the rules of femininity in Hip Hop, showing that women could be just as raunchy and lyrical as their male counterparts while still running the game on their own terms.

Moreover, Hip Hop isn’t the only space where women made their mark. In R&B, their voices shaped entire movements. Destiny’s Child and TLC gave us empowerment anthems that still hit just as hard today. Erykah Badu and Jill Scott helped lay the foundation for Neo-Soul, a genre that rejected industry trends in favor of timeless artistry. And now, a new wave of artists—like Muni Long, Summer Walker, SZA, and Jazmine Sullivan—are carrying that legacy forward, proving that the essence of R&B is still alive and thriving.

Sure, the Rap game has evolved, but women are still at the frontlines. Nicki Minaj’s reign in Hip Hop is indisputable, and Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Latto have all made it clear that they’re here to stay. Artists like Flo Milli, Ice Spice, and Baby Tate are pushing the culture forward with fresh perspectives. At the same time, veterans like Remy Ma and Rah Digga continue to remind us of the lyrical excellence that defined past eras.

Women’s contributions to Hip Hop and R&B aren’t just significant—they’re essential. Our playlist honors the voices that built the foundation: a salute to the emcees, singers, and innovators who left their stamp on the culture. 

HotNewHipHop's 2025 Women's History Month Playlist

