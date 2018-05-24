playlists
- MusicRuss Breaks Down How Spotify's "Monthy Listeners" Is MisleadingRuss recently explained why he feels Spotify's "monthly listeners" statistic is “a facade.”By Cole Blake
- MusicJay-Z Dedicates An Entire Section Of TIDAL To His Curated PlaylistsJay-Z doubles down on claims that his "playlist game is A++" by sharing his own curated playlist page on TIDAL.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicJ. Cole, Gunna & Logic Dominate This Week's "Fire Emoji" PlaylistPlus new additions from Pop Smoke, Smino & Kenny Beats, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD & More Lead This Week's "Fire Emoji" PlaylistOur "Fire Emoji" playlist has the best tracks of this week's most coveted releases. By Dominiq R.
- Original ContentDon't Panic, Play Your Favorite SongBe mindful of your thoughts and play some of your favorite music to help reduce your stress surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentThe Gym Playlist: Lil Uzi Vert's Animated Delivery Is All The Hype You NeedA brand new playlist to fuel your gym activities for the coming week, with new music from Lil Uzi Vert, and more. By Royal O
- Original ContentFriday The 13th Playlist: Keep Bad Vibes Away With DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, & MoreListen to this playlist only on Friday the 13th.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentHNHH TIDAL Wave: 21 Savage, Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt & MoreAnother week of staff picks from the HNHH fam.By Aron A.
- Original ContentHNHH TIDAL Wave: Future, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane & Lil Nas X Rule The WeekRick Ross, The Game, Pi'erre Bourne and plenty of others impact this week's TIDAL Wave.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentCollision Course: How Musical Independence Has Ignited A Streaming WarThe successes and failures of platforms like Spotify and United Masters could redefine the trajectory of the entire music industry. By Luke Hinz
- MusicQ-Tip & DJ Khaled Dedicate Beats 1 Shows To "International Women’s Day"Apple Music has big plans for the month of March, as far as "Visionary Women" are concerned.By Devin Ch
- MusicHNHH's TIDAL Wave Playlist Returns With Music From Royce Da 5'9, Khalid & MoreHNHH's "Tidal Wave" is back with another weekly update!By Mitch Findlay
- MusicR. Kelly Dropped From North Carolina Radio RotationTwo stations in Charlotte put the kaibosh on R. Kelly's music.By Devin Ch
- MusicSpotify Wrapped 2018: Drake Dominates Their Year-End PlaylistsSpotify has published their year-end playlist just in time for the holiday scrobbling season.By Devin Ch
- LifeSpotify Now Generates Playlists Based On Users' DNASpotify teams up with genealogy site, Ancestry.com. By hnhh
- MusicSpotify Testing Out Adding Personalized Picks To Curated PlaylistsSpotify continues to amp up the features.By Milca P.
- MusicEminem's "KILLSHOT" Has Landed On Streaming ServicesEminem's "KILLSHOT" hits a streaming service near you.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicElliott Wilson Breaks Down How To Curate The Perfect PlaylistElliott Wilson talks playlist curation, the art of the interview, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSpotify's Upcoming Feature Will Help Artists Looking To Get On PlaylistsSpotify is making efforts to answer one of their biggest questions. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAmber Rose Says She’s Listening To “A Lot Of Juice WRLD” Right NowAccording to Amber Rose, she's got a lot of Juice WRLD on her Summer playlist.By Kevin Goddard
- NumbersXXXTentacion's "SAD!" Breaks Single Day Streaming Record On SpotifySpotify goes back on their word to censor XXX.By Devin Ch
- MusicSpotify Catching Heat For Promoting XXXTentacion's Music On PlaylistsAfter removing XXXTentacion's music from all official playlists, Spotify has put the rapper front and center.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Music Might Be Restored On Spotify Playlists: ReportXXXTENTACION will likely be back on RapCaviar for your listening pleasures.By Aron A.