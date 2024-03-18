GloRilla Poses With Joe Biden During Women's History Month Reception: Watch

It looks like GloRilla is backing Joe Biden in the 2024 Presidential Election.

BYCole Blake
Billboard Women In Music 2024 - Show

GloRilla posed with Joe Biden during a reception for Women's History Month at the White House on Monday. She shared a clip of herself with the President on Instagram. Halle Berry, as well as several other public figures, were also in attendance.

Fans had mixed responses to the post. "From twerking at the red light to the white house.. i love to see black folks doing it!" one follower wrote. Another wrote: "Call it what you want I’m just happy to see a black girl make it out the hood and be able to even step foot in there." "So prettyyyyy," Latto commented on the post. Others said they still don't plan on supporting Biden in the upcoming election.

Read More: Black Music Action Coalition Calls For Action From Joe Biden

Joe Biden Hosts Women's History Month Reception At The White House

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: U.S. President Joe Biden looks to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris as he signs an executive order designated to the study of women's health during a Women’s History Month reception in the East Room of the White House on March 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. The event is a part of the Biden administration’s Women’s Health Research initiative. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

At the reception, Biden signed a new executive order to improve research on women's health and pledge $200 million over the next year to better understand sexual and reproductive conditions and more. "I’m going to make sure women’s health is prioritized across the government," Biden told the room. Check out GloRilla's clip with Biden below.

GloRilla Poses With Joe Biden

The reception comes as Biden continues to prepare to take on Donald Trump in the upcoming election. At a campaign event in Ohio on Sunday, Trump predicted a "bloodbath" if he loses the rematch. Be on the lookout for further updates on GloRilla as well as Joe Biden and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Democrats Announce Hip-Hop Task Force With The Black Music Action Coalition

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
