Women's History Month
- SneakersBest Sneakers For Women's History MonthThese are some of the best women's sneakers on the market.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion & Kamala Harris Celebrate Women's History Month Together: PhotosLooks like Thee Vice President might just be a Hottie.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentLadies First: Dreezy On Hit-Boy Collab Album, Getting Love From Coi Leray & MoreChicago native Dreezy has spent the last decade racking up accolades in the industry. In our "Ladies First" interview, she talks about working with Hit-Boy, receiving her flowers from Coi Leray, collaborating with Issa Rae on "Rap Sh*t," while explaining why she's an "emotional gangster."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentOmerettà The Great On "Sorry Not Sorry" Success, Leaving "Love & Hip-Hop," & Readying New ProjectOmerettà The Great discusses everything from "Sorry Not Sorry" and her camaraderie with fellow Atlanta femcees to her "Love & Hip Hop" experience and her love for 2pac.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentMount Rushmore: The Women Of RapFor Women's History Month, we take a look at the women who have had the biggest impact and influence on the genre of hip-hop.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentMellow Rackz Talks Mentorship From XXXTentacion's Mom, Relationship With Lil Wayne & Drake, Kodak Black's Help & MoreThe Young Money signee talks about her difficult past, being grateful for Kodak Black, her relationship with XXXTentacion's mom, Cleo, and more.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentWhy Nicki Minaj Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeFrom making a name for herself as the heiress of Young Money to dominating the music industry as the latest Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj has changed Hip-Hop forever. By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentLadies First: Armani Caesar Dissects What It's Like Being The Only Woman In Male CrewGriselda's first lady Armani Caesar first had Rap dreams when she was a pre-teen, and now she's readying her forthcoming project, "The Liz 2."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentLadies First Spotify Playlist: Celebrating Generations Of Women In Hip-Hop & R&BHNHH launches a "Ladies First" Spotify playlist in celebration of Women's History Month. We take you through generations of hip-hop and r'n'b in one listen.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentLadies First: Big Jade Talks Texas Come Up From Hairstylist To RapperBig Jade catches up with us to talk about achieving her rap dreams "late" in life, receiving co-signs from Lil Baby and Offset, and her roots as a hairstylist in Beaumont, Texas.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentMelii On Her Return To Music, Michael Rainey Jr. Collab, Receiving Support From Rihanna & BeyonceMelii opens up in an exclusive interview, from working with Michael Rainey Jr. for the "Hey Stranger" music video, a Tory Lanez joint project, to the most surreal moments of her career, and how she handles the pressures of the fame.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentKali Is Rap's Next "It" GirlKali speaks on making "toxic hits," going on tour with Latto, women rappers out-performing the men, and much more for a special Women's History Month interview.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentLadies First: Shenseea On "Lick" Reactions, Transition To Mainstream & Megan Thee Stallion RelationshipWith her debut album on the horizon, Jamaican sensation Shenseea sat down with us for our "Ladies First" series to speak about her introductory studio album, "Alpha," and more.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentLadies First: Tinashe On Major Label Limitations, Not Being Respected Creatively As A Woman & MoreWe're launching our "Ladies First" series with a compelling interview with Tinashe. The alternative multi-genre singer opens up about the obstacles she's faced, the importance of keeping women on her team, advice she received from Madonna, and why artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Normani, and Chlöe x Halle deserve praise.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuincy Honors "First Lady Of Hip Hop" Mom Kim Porter For Women's History MonthThe 29-year-old artist took some time to praise his mother & how she nurtured him to stand out, even if that meant standing alone.By Erika Marie