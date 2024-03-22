GloRilla Dodges Joe Biden Endorsement While Discussing White House Trip

GloRilla made sure to keep herself firmly apolitical when talking about her recent trip to the White House. Glo shut down CNN when the outlet asked her if she had been invited to the White House to endorse Joe Biden. "That ain't got nothing to do with me. I'm just livin' life like it's golden," Glo replied. Glo attended a White House function earlier this week as part of Women's History Month. This included a semi-viral moment in which she got President Biden to say "Yeah Glo".

Of course, Glo's star continues to shine brighter and brighter. Last month, she linked up with LeBron James in LA. LeBron stopped to take pictures with the Memphis femcee as well as enjoying a brief conversation with her. Furthermore, LeBron was also seen singing along to "Yeah, Glo!" when it was played over the Crypto.com Arena PA and was also reportedly seen dancing to more of her music in the locker room.

Damian Lillard Plays Coy About GloRilla Thirsting For Him

Elsewhere, Damian Lillard refused to be baited by TMZ when asked about any potential relationship links to Glo. When asked if he was aware that the rapper had shot her shot with him, Lillard simply smiled and offered a "no comment". Glo put her claim down on Lillard at the All-Star Game, posting up with the MVP and getting thirsty on main about her desire for him.

Of course, Lillard is currently a free agent in the dating realm. In October, Lillard filed for divorce from his wife Kay'La. Lillard filed the motion in Clackamas County Circuit Court and the news was first reported by the Willamette Week. The Lillards have been married since 2021 but have been together since their college days at Weber State. However, Lillard's filing cites "irreconcilable differences" and suggests that the couple has been living apart since December 2022. The couple have three children together - a five-year-old and two-year-old twin daughters.

